Priyanka Chopra, who is set to wed American singer Nick Jonas, will be shooting for The Sky Is Pink right till the day before the celebrations, says the film’s producer.
“Priyanka has been wonderful. She will be shooting with us right till the very eve of her nuptials, which I think shows a tremendous amount of professionalism,” said Siddharth Roy Kapur, who is producing the movie under his Roy Kapur Films banner.
Kapur was speaking at the Film Bazaar, which is being held alongside the 49th International Indian Film Festival in Goa.
His film The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose and also starring Farhan Akhtar, is currently being shot in Delhi.
When quizzed whether Kapur will be going to Jodhpur for the much-awaited Chopra-Jonas wedding, he responded: “I’d rather speak about these things after they happen, rather than before.”
Will Chopra be joining the shoot soon after the wedding?
“We have a few more days in Mumbai, and then a few days in the Andamans, which we will do between December and January,” Kapur said.
For now, the team has been enjoying shooting in the busy bylanes of Old Delhi.
“It’s great fun shooting in old Delhi. We all ate much more than we should have. But that’s the fun of it,” said Kapur, adding the movie will release mid-2019.
Preparations for Chopra and Jonas’ wedding at the grand Umaid Bhawan Palace here are on in full swing.
The details, including the official dates, of the wedding have been kept under close wraps so far, but according to those in the know of developments, it will be a close-knit family affair and a separate celebration for her film fraternity friends will take place later.
The actress came to India to resume shooting for The Sky Is Pink after enjoying a bridal shower in New York and then a bachelorette party in Amsterdam and Italy.
Chopra and Jonas had a traditional engagement ceremony in August at the actress’ Mumbai residence.