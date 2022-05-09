Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who celebrated her first Mother’s Day as a new mum, marked the occasion by sharing an image of her newborn daughter.

While her facial features were hidden, the image clearly showed a blonde baby dressed in a pink smock and bow, nestled in her mother’s arms while daddy Nick Jonas looked on.

In an accompanied post, Chopra Jonas revealed the trials and tribulations the couple faced as new parents while their baby, born via surrogacy, spent more than 100 days in the NICU following a premature birth.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” posted Chopra Jonas in an emotional message on Instagram.

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” Chopra Jonas continued, adding that they were “overjoyed” that their daughter was finally home, while thanking the medical staff at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles where she was being treated.

“Our next chapter begins now…. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you,” she added, seemingly confirming reports that the celebrity couple had named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

While the international star also gave a shout out to all mums celebrating Mother’s Day, which is marked on May 8 in the US and India, Chopra Jonas also gave a special note to the baby daddy.

“There is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you,” she concluded.

While Jonas shared a similar note, he concluded his by appreciating his wife. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day.

“Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you,” he posted.

On January 21, the famous couple announced that they had welcomed a baby through surrogacy in an Instagram post.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family…” the post read.

The celebrity couple were married in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan on December 1, 2018 and this is their first child.

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding Image Credit: instagram.com/nickjonas

As soon as the couple shared the first photo of their daughter, comments poured in from their celebrity friends, including Chopra Jonas’ cousin, actress Parineeti Chopra.