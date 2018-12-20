After a lavish wedding in Jodhpur and extravagant reception in Delhi, newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have hosted a reception for the media in Mumbai after getting back from their honeymoon in Oman.
‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Ali Quli Mirza and designer Neeta Lulla were also part of the festivities.
The actress and her singer husband threw the bash at the JW Marriott Hotel on Wednesday. They will host one more reception for friends and family on December 20.
Chopra wore a blue lehenga choli from designer Sabyasachi, while Jonas looked dapper in a suit and black shoes.
They tied the knot in the Umaid Bhawan Palace and had two wedding ceremonies — a Christian and a Hindu one — amid family and close relatives.
Jonas, who went to the US after their honeymoon, flew in for the Mumbai reception.
Chopra will soon return to the sets of ‘The Sky Is Pink’ to complete its shoot. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.