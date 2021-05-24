Chopra flew down to Los Angeles to support injured husband who was hosting the awards

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas Image Credit: Instagram.com/priyankajonas

An ocean couldn’t keep them apart as Priyanka Chopra Jonas flew from London to Los Angeles to stand by her man Nick Jonas, who was injured in a bike accident last week, resulting in a cracked rib.

The singer, who hosted last night’s Billboard Music Awards and performed live, got support and little bit of love and appreciation from his wife Chopra Jonas, who not only attended the glittering ceremony but also stepped up as a presenter.

Dressed in a custom gold dress designed by Dolce & Gabbana, while dripping in jewels by Bulgari, she was by the side of her husband who was dressed to the nines by Fendi.

Post the awards, both the celebrities took to social media to pay tribute and sprinkle a bit of love towards each other.

“Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!” posted Chopra Jonas.

In response, Jonas added: “I started this last week by taking a brutal tumble on a bike fracturing my rib and ended it hosting the @bbmas with my incredible wife by my side who helped me every step of the way to recover and feel my best. I love you @priyankachopra.”

The singer also spoke highly about the awards he was honoured to host, adding: “I have watched this show since I was kid and to be asked to host was an honour... and to be back on stage with my brothers the week we go on sale for the #RememberThisTour is just too perfect. I am on cloud nine right now and just can’t wait to keep riding this cloud all the way to August 20th in Vegas and beyond.”

The tour he is referring to will see the Jonas Brothers return to the road for live concerts across the US this summer.