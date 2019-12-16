Film is based on the Booker Prize-winning book of the same name

The shooting for Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ upcoming Netflix film ‘White Tiger’ wrapped up on Sunday, the actress announced.

The actress took to her Instagram to share the news.

“Happy tired... but so excited to have wrapped #thewhitetiger. It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department,” read the caption. “The crew that ran the tightest ship with a constant smile! And of course @Netflix and @netflix_in for making such inspiring content and including me to collaborate as EP.”

‘The White Tiger’ is based on the Booker Prize-winning book of the same name by Aravind Adiga. Ramin Bahrani, who recently directed the Michael B Jordan and Michael Shannon film ‘Fahrenheit 451,’ has helmed the movie.

Apart from Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao, newcomer Adarsh Gourav will also be seen in the film produced by Mukul Deora.

The book is about the story of the journey of a self-made man from a tea shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.