Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who had a busy few months shooting with Richard Madden and Celine Dion, has apparently found time to fit in a Bollywood film as well.

The actress has confirmed on social media that she will be marking her return to Bollywood in 2022, without revealing any details.

Chopra Jonas, who was last seen in Bollywood starring in her production, ‘The Sky is Pink’, has been busy with various other Hollywood projects over the past two years, which included the Netflix release, ‘The White Tiger’, along with ‘We Can Be Heroes’. She has also been busy during the pandemic, filming for ‘Matrix 4’ and ‘Text For You’, while also finding the time to film her Amazon Prime series, ‘Citadel’, with Richard Madden.

As if that didn’t keep her busy enough, she also found time to write and publish her memoir, ‘Unfinished’, which is already a New York Times best-seller, while starring her in her husband, Nick Jonas’ music video ‘Spaceman’, and skipping over to The Academy to announce the Oscar nominations.

Yet, this heavy roster of work has not been enough for the 38-year-old, who has now announced a Bollywood project in the works during an online Ask Me Anything or AMA with fans. During the Twitter chat, a fan asked her what her next upcoming Bollywood project was with Chopra Jonas answering: “Next year.”