Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas completed 20 years in the entertainment industry earlier this month and now she has announced plans to mark the milestone.
Through an Instagram video, the ‘Dostana’ actress explained that she would be taking a trip down memory lane.
“It’s time for a celebration ... 2020 marks my 20 years in the entertainment industry! What? How did that even happen? You all have been by my side throughout this journey and your loyalty and support means the world to me! Join me as I take this trip down memory lane and celebrate #20in2020,” she said.
Meanwhile, in a separate message on Twitter, Chopra thanked her fans and loved ones for their birthday wishes after she turned 38 last week.
“Just want to take a second to thank every single person who took the time to wish me a happy birthday. Your thoughtfulness was so heart-warming and truly made the day that much more special. Thank you, thank you! Lots of love to you all,” she tweeted.
With more than 50 movies to her credit and being one of the few actors from Bollywood to make a strong imprint in Hollywood, Chopra started it all by winning the Miss World 2000 pageant.
She won the Indian National Film Award for the best female actor for her role as a troubled model in ‘Fashion,’ and also as a journalist in ‘Dostana.’
Chopra Jonas is married to American singer Nick Jonas.