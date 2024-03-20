The ace actor can be seen wearing a yellow sari while Nick also opted for the ethnic outfit. She was spotted at the airport surrounded by fans and paparazzi.

A few days ago, Priyanka arrived in India with her daughter Malti Marie for some work commitments. She had a brief stop-over in Dubai where she was spotted having a family vacation with her child and husband at a swanky hotel in the UAE. She then headed to Mumbai for the launch of a store for Bulgari in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza. For the launch, she teamed a luxury reptile-inspired piece with an embroidered bralette and floor-sweeping pants by Anamika Khanna, as well as gold stiletto sandals. She is one of the global brand ambassadors for the brand.

Nick also reached Mumbai on March 18. He made a stylish entry in an all-white look at the airport. He sported a white shirt that he paired with matching pants and sneakers. This is Nick's second visit to India this year. He and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas performed at the Lollapalooza India music event in January.

Nick arrived in India a few days after his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie touched down in the country.

She also made heads turn with her presence at Bulgari and Isha Ambani's Roman Holi celebration in Mumbai. Priyanka opted for a pastel pink stylish slit skirt-styled sheer pre-draped saree that she paired with a bustier blouse. She wore matching hued heels to complement her look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, in the coming months, Priyanka will be seen in 'Heads of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She is also set to lend her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar and it revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet's most loved creatures.Speaking about the project, Priyanka shared, "It's just wonderful to be able to be a part of something so special and to tell the story of this magnificent animal that comes from my country--I was very honoured."

Speaking about the relatability of the narrative, she added, "I have always loved tigers, and I feel a kinship with the female tiger--I feel very protective of my family. Ambar's journey is something I think every mom would relate to."