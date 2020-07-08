Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Wednesday announced that she has been chosen as an ambassador of the Toronto International Film Festival (Tiff) 2020.
Chopra Jonas is among 50 celebrated filmmakers and actors who were invited to be ambassadors.
The 37-year-old star posted on Instagram and shared a montage featuring snippets of her addresses at TIFF.
“Throughout my career TIFF has been a second home for me, with many of my films, as both an actor and producer, making their world debut at the festival,” she wrote in the post.
Talking about the film festival that focuses on special stories and storytellers, the ‘Dostana’ star added: “Tiff has always been at the forefront of supporting and championing global content that showcases diversity and inclusion, a charge led by my friend @cameronpbailey [Artistic Director, Tiff] and his talented team, who work with passion to shine a spotlight on these special stories and storytellers.”
“Even more than that, one of the most exceptional parts of the festival are the fans of cinema who congregate to celebrate the magic of the movies, and who have always embraced me with so much warmth and love,” Chopra Jonas added.
The film festival will be opting for digital screenings and virtual red carpets in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The festival is scheduled to take place from September 10-19.