Power couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas celebrated one year of wedded bliss with a sweet tribute.

The pop singer, who tied the knot with the actress in an elaborate ceremony at Jodhpur, Rajasthan, penned a heart-warming post, expressing his love for wife.

“One year ago today we said forever,” the singer captioned a breathtaking snap, featuring the two of them holding hands before a flower-adorned altar on their special day.

“Well forever isn’t nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary,” he added.

The ‘Baywatch’ actor too expressed adoration for her husband, in a separate post which showcased highlights from their wedding ceremony.

“My promise. Then. Today. Forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion. all in the same moment... thank you for finding me. Happy First wedding anniversary Husband. @nickjonas,” she wrote.

Chopra Jonas also thanked her fans and followers for their “love and good wishes”.

“Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed,” she added.

The couple got married in two elaborate ceremonies; one as per Christian tradition on December 1, 2018 in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace and the other as per Hindu rituals on December 2 at the same venue.

Continuing the celebration, the duo then hosted a wedding reception in Delhi — which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Post that Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra threw a party for their close friends and family. They also hosted a wedding reception bash in Mumbai on December 20 which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood.