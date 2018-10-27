Newlywed celebrity couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, whose love affair began on reality show Bigg Boss, say a relationship can be built anywhere.

“I think we are one single couple that actually ended up getting married after Bigg Boss. A lot of people say relationships aren’t made from a reality show, but relationships can be made anywhere. If two people who are connected, their future is written by God,” Narula said.

Chaudhary added: “From Bigg Boss till now the journey has been beautiful and I never thought it would turn out so beautifully like a fairy tale. I am blessed to have him and glad that what I felt for him at the time of Big Boss remains the same till now.”

The two got married earlier this month.

“Being married is a wonderful feeling and when you have a partner whom you already know so deeply, it becomes more special,” she said.

The couple also hopes to work together on-screen in days to come.