Bollywood's queen of fashion Sonam Kapoor looks like royalty in her latest maternity shoot pictures.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the 'Raanjhanaa' actor posted a string of pictures, looking incredible for ace fashion designer Abu Jani's birthday get-together on Sunday evening.
Sonam looked straight out of a painting, flaunting her baby bump in an ivory-toned draped skirt saree, paired with a tube blouse.
She complimented her delicate outfit with heavy gold jewellery and finished the dramatic look with smokey eyes and naturally-styled long hair. Kapoor is married to businessman Anand Ahuja. The two dated each other for almost four years before getting married in May 2018. "Loveeee," Anshula Kapoor commented.
"Stunning," Amy Jackson added.
On March 21, in a social media post, Sonam had announced that she and her husband Anand Ahuja will be welcoming their first child this fall. She also shared a few images in which she could be seen cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with Anand.