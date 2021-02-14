On Valentine’s Day, South Indian superstar Prabhas reminded his fans to “celebrate the day of love” after he released a new teaser to his much-anticipated sweeping romance ‘Radhe Shyam’, also starring Pooja Hegde.
The 50-second teaser opens with Prabhas’ titular character Shyam calling out to his lady love Radhe (Hegde) in a crowded train station in Italian and how she makes her way towards him coyly.
The scene is then followed by a flirtatious exchange between the two as Hegde teases him about being a Romeo-style courtship and he goes he’s not the type to kill himself for love.
The multilingual romance, which will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, will be out in the cinemas worldwide on July 30.
Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film also features Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapoor and Sathyan.
The first look, which was released last year, saw the two locked in an embrace in a epic love story saga manner.
Recently, T-series, the producers of the Hindi version, roped in Bollywood talents Mithoon and Manan Bhardwaj to compose a few songs for their romance.
Due to the pandemic, the shoot of this film was temporarily halted in March but resumed soon after.
Prabhas, whose credits include ‘Baabubali’ and Saaho’, is one of the most bankable stars from South India and is known for his army of adoring fans. He also shot vast portions of his blockbuster ‘Saaho’ in Abu Dhabi’ and flew down to Dubai to promote the film closer to the time of its release.