Kushal Punjabi Image Credit: Instagram

Dubai: In a shocking turn of events that has left many of his close friends stunned, popular Indian TV actor Kushal Punjabi was found dead in his Mumbai home, according to media reports.

The news was first confirmed by fellow actor and ‘close friend’, Indian TV star Karanvir Bohra, with several Indian media agencies confirming Punjabi committed suicide.

According to a report by Indian news agency ANI, Punjabi was found hanging at his Pali Hill residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Police also found a suicide note at his residence. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed and further investigation is underway.

In a heartfelt post, Bohra paid tribute to Punjabi, who was 37, and had starred in popular shows such as ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ and ‘Aasman Se Aage’. In 2011, Punjabi also won on the Indian reality TV show ‘Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout’, the Indian version of US game show Wipeout, taking home the prize of Rs5 million.

“Your demise has shocked the hell out of me. I’m still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi. I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know,” Bohra wrote.

Posting pictures from Punjabi’s personal and professional life, Bohra added: “Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I’m gonna miss you so much [sic],” he added.

Bohra’s post also saw several reactions from fellow TV stars, including Shweta Tiwari, Jay Bhanushali, Ashmit Patel and Ravi Dubey, among others.

Punjabi’s ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ co-star Arjun Bijalni also grieved on Instangram.

“I wish this news wasn’t true but @itsme_kushalpunjabi has left us... will always remember our positive conversations about life, family and work . Rest in peace brother. #ripkushalpunjabi,” Bijlani posted.

According to media reports, Punjabi’s body has been moved to a hospital and his last rites are expected to take place on December 27.

Punjabi has also had a brief career in Bollywood, starring in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Lakshya’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Kaal’. He was a trained dancer-choreographer.