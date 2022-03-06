Poonam Pandey has revealed she tried to end her life multiple times following the repeated physical abuse she was subjected during her brief marriage.
The model-actress, who is a contestant on the Kangana Ranaut-hosted ‘Lock Upp’, made the revelations on the reality show during an episode where they were given a task to discuss the topic of mental health and emotional well-being.
Pandey said that being inside the reality TV jail was a ‘blessing’ for her after countless days of physical abuse. Pandey wed Sam Bombay in September 2020 and filed a domestic violence case against him just weeks after their marriage. The producer was arrested and later released on bail.
“I was in a relationship for four years. Those four years of my life, I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t eat. I would not eat for days... I would get beaten up, I would get locked in one of my bedrooms. My phone was broken, so I couldn’t make any calls. And the next time I would just feel that I should kill myself,” Pandey said on the show.
The actress even reportedly sustained a brain hemorrhage over the violence she was subjected to. “I have tried to kill myself multiple times.”
The actor further urged people facing domestic abuse to stand up for themselves.
Pandey was also recently in the headlines for being linked to the Raj Kundra pornography racket where actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband stands accused of recording and distributing adult content through mobile app.s