Vicky Kaushal has landed himself in legal trouble following a sequence that was shot in the Indian city of Indore where the actor is currently filming with co-star Sara Ali Khan.
According to a report by news agency ANI, Kaushal is in the city to film Laxman Utekar’s romantic comedy when a motorbike sequence drew the ire of a resident over the use of a number plate. The complainant has alleged the number plate is of a vehicle that belongs to him. The news was further confirmed by the local police.
“We received a complaint, will see whether number plate was misused. Action to be taken as per provisions in Motor Vehicle Act. If film unit is in Indore, will try probing them,” said Rajendra Soni, SI, Banganga told ANI.
“[The] vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine; don’t know if the film unit is aware of it...This is illegal, [they] can’t use my number plate without permission. I have given a memorandum at the station. Action should be taken in the matter,” complainant Jai Singh Yadav said.
Reportedly, the complaint was lodged after Kaushal was seen riding a bike on the streets of Indore for with Khan.
Kaushal, who got married to Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif last month, has yet to issue a statement.