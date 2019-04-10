Image Credit:

After days of uncertainity, Bollywood biopic ‘PM Narendra Modi’ will hit theatres after the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking a stay on the film’s release.

The CBFC certificate for ‘PM Narendra Modi’ came on the same day as the Supreme Court’s decision.

The court said the Election Commission is the appropriate authority to address the petitioner’s concerns on whether the film should be released in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as it may tilt the balance or benefit a particular political party.

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, who plays Modi in the film, appreciated the Supreme Court’s stance.

“With all your blessings, support and love, today we have won in the Honourable Supreme Court. A humble thank you to all of you and to the Indian judiciary for upholding our faith in democracy,” he tweeted.