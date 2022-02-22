A petition has been filed by Congress leader in the Bombay High Court (HC) appealing to change the name of the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.
Ahead of the film’s release, which has been produced and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Amin Patel has alleged ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ misrepresents the Kamathipura neigbourhood as a red-light area and maligns the name of the Kathiawadi community.
The HC will hear the plea on February 23.
‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ revolves around the story of a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the Mumbai underworld and the Kamathipua area.
The film marks Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Bhansali.
‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ film had its international premiere at the Berlin Film Festival and will be released in UAE theatres on February 24 and a day later in India.