Alia Bhatt released the first set of pictures from her much anticipated wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. The ceremony had only 28 guests. She captioned the photos, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.
Image Credit: Insta/ aliaabhatt
She added, ''With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."
Image Credit: Insta/ aliaabhatt
There are rumours that the couple will head to South Africa for their honeymoon.
Image Credit: Insta/
The couple reportedly fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra.
Image Credit: Insta/
All hail the newly-weds on the block. In an emotional – and intimate – ceremony, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have finally tied the knot in Mumbai. Close friends and family - who are also big names in the industry – attended the event.
Image Credit: IANS
It’s not just that they are legacies of Bollywood royalty, both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have amassed a following in their own right. Now, years after the whispers of couple-dom first began to flitter, they are tying the knot in a ceremony in Mumbai. Photographers thrum at the gates of ‘Vastu’, Kapoor’s house as the guests slowly arrive for what is sure to be a stunning affair.
Image Credit: IANS
Ranbir's cousin Kareena Kapoor and her actor husband Saif Ali Khan were spotted arriving first to take part in the nuptials to be held at the Vastu building in Pali Hills in Mumbai this afternoon.
Image Credit: IANS
Grooms sister Ridhima Kapoor Sahni wore an absolute vision in this mandala skirt hand-embroidered with gold mirror zardozi work.
Image Credit: Insta/riddhimakapoorsahnioff
Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Karan Johar were among the less than 30 guests at the Alia-Ranbir wedding and all three took the opportunity to get dressed to the nines.
Image Credit: Insta/ deeyajewellery
Alia's mum, Sonia Razdan, looked lovely in a Manish Malhotra ensemble. She posted a glamorous photo on her Instagram account and captioned : ''Wedding vibes !''.
Image Credit: Insta/ sonirazdan
Kareena Kapoor exudes timeless glamour at the wedding in Manish Malhotra classic zari pastel embroidered organza.
Image Credit: IANS
So far, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, husband Nikhil Nanda and daughter, Navya Nanda are at the venue as are Bhatt’s sister, Shaheen, and Kareena Kapoor and her husband, Saif Ali Khan. Wondering who else is on the guest list? Refresh for live updates…
Image Credit: IANS
Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi was among the early guests. From the bride’s side, Alia’s parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan led the troupe which included sisters Pooja and Shaheen Bhatt along with aunt Tina Razdan and best friend Akansha Ranjan. The groom’s side, also part of the ‘baaraat’ - the dancing procession to the wedding, include groom’s mom Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Sahni and family, cousins Kareena Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, husband Nikhil Nanda and daughter Navya Naveli. Also in attendance were Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji.
Image Credit: IANS
The couple will pose for pictures this evening, reports news agency PTI. "Ranbir and Alia will pose for pictures after 7 pm today. Only one camera from each publication will be allowed," Yusuf Ibrahim, Alia's security in-charge, told reporters outside the Vastu apartment building.
Image Credit: Insta/ranbir_kapoooor