Award-winning Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a true example of the rags to riches story, has built his dream home in Mumbai. The ‘Sacred Games’ actor finally completed the construction of his Mumbai mansion and has named the house ‘Nawab’ in memory of his father.
It took the actor three years to renovate the bungalow, which is said to be inspired by his old house in his hometown Budhana. The actor turned himself into an interior designer to get the perfect look of the interiors of the house. The house has a large terrace, a beautiful verandah, and white exteriors.
Nawazuddin recently posted a photo of his bunglow on Instagram, soaking up the sun while reading on the lawn.
The star who prefers to stay away from the limelight commented on the "fakeness" of the glamour industry in a recent interview with AajTak.in. “Neither do I work in fake films nor do I have a fake attitude. The reason for being aloof is that I don’t like the stardom and glamour world. I like to live more among ordinary people than attending events or parties of the film industry. I see a lot of fakeness there, which I don’t like,” he added.
On the work front Nawazuddin has a busy schedule in the coming months. He is currently working on the Kangana Ranaut-produced ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ and will also be seen essaying the negative lead in Tiger Shroff starrer ‘Heropanti 2’.