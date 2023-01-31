The Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Pathaan’ is on a record-breaking run at the domestic and overseas box office as it has registered Rs 591 crore in gross collections around the world in six days.
The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, released on January 25.
‘Pathaan’, on its sixth day, collected Rs 26.50 crore nett in India (Hindi - Rs 25.50 crore, all dubbed versions - Rs 1.00 crore), taking the India gross to 32 crore.
The overseas gross on day six is Rs 16 crore. In six days, ‘Pathaan’ has recorded $27.56 million (Rs 224.6 crore) in overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 307.25 crore (Hindi - Rs 296.50 crore, dubbed - Rs 10.75 crore).