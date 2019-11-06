A 12-hour block party will play out at The Galleria Al Maryah Island on November 15

Indian rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh and Filipina pop star and actress Nadine Lustre will headline a free 12-hour Block Party at The Galleria Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi on November 15.

While Singh will belt out his hits including ‘Glassi’, ‘Party All Night’ and ‘Lungi Dance’, Lustre is best known for hits including ‘No Erase’ and ‘Bahala Na’.

The line-up also includes Egyptian singer-songwriter Abu and American record producer DJ Jazzy Jeff. Apart from the free-to-attend concerts, the celebration will also include entertainment activities for families with children.

Nadine Lustre during a press conference in the Dubai Mall, at the Reel Cinema Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News

To kick-start the festivities, the Abu Dhabi Police Band will parade through Al Falah Street playing the UAE National anthem, setting in motion an all-day agenda of family fun and cultural entertainment from bhangra dancers to Dubai Drummers, Dabke dancers to B-Boy street dancers.

“The Galleria’s Block Party is a celebration of Abu Dhabi’s diverse and vibrant community. Catering to all ages, we expect it to be one of the most entertaining events of the year. This is a non-ticketed event, and we invite everyone to come to Al Maryah Island to enjoy live concerts from international artists, family entertainment, excellent shopping, exciting dining options and much more,” said Daniel Parry, Managing Director of Gulf Related, in a statement.