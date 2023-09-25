Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha tied the knot a while ago in Udaipur. The couple twinned in ivory coloured ensembles for their big day. The 'Ishaqzaade' star wore a pearl white Manish Malhotra outfit, while Raghav was styled in the same colour as per the theme by his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva for the big day.

The wedding was attended by their family and close friends, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Manish Malhotra, and tennis star Sania Mirza.

Parineeti's cousin and global star Priyanka Chopra gave the wedding a miss due to work committments. She had recently given a hint that she might not be able to attend the wedding. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, she posted a happy picture of Parineeti. However, Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra attended the wedding.

"I hope your happiness on your special day matches the joy in this picture, my dear cousin, Always sending you loads of love. #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88."

Priyanka Chopra at the couple's engagement ceremony Image Credit: instagram

Taking to Instagram Story, fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a picture of himself from the wedding venue. He wore a light ash sherwani and paired it with white pants and a matching dupatta.

"#Udiapur #Wedding," he captioned the post.

Sania opted for a beautiful multi-colour sharara while her sister Anam opted for a green saree.

In a video captured by ANI, the 'Kabira' song can be heard playing at the wedding venue while marriage rituals are being performed.

Anam and Sania Mirza at thier bestie's wedding. Image Credit: insta/mirzasaniar

The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Prior to the D-day, Parineeti and Raghav held a sangeet in Udaipur with a 90s theme. Punjabi singer Navraj Hans performed at the function. Reportedly, guests received cassettes with customised messages for them. The couple showcased their distinctive personal style on the auspicious occasion.

Wedding guest Manish Malhotra shared his outfit on Instagram Image Credit: Instagram

Raghav opted for a black indo-western ethnic outfit, while Parineeti sported a shimmering embroidered outfit with a beaded cape layered over it.

Before arriving in Udaipur for the main wedding festivities, Parineeti and Raghav hosted a sufi night for close friends and family members in Delhi.

The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. The star-studded ceremony was also attended by former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.