Parineeti Chopra in 'The Girl on the Train' Image Credit: Netflix

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is overjoyed at the compliments she has been getting for her performance in her latest movie ‘The Girl on the Train’.

“It is truly a surreal moment for me seeing the kind of response that my performance in ‘TGOTT’ is getting. I was holding on to Mira till the release of the film and then she and her story were for the audiences to see. I’m overwhelmed that my effort to bring this character to life is being appreciated,” she said.

The Ambala-born entertainer also shared that her social media accounts have been flooded with compliments from people who have seen her performance.

“I must admit that it is a little overwhelming for me because I have given my everything to channelise Mira’s pain on screen,” she said.

She added: “As a performer, the biggest compliment is how the audience reacts to your work. It’s a feeling that will stay with me forever.”

After breaking down several times on the set, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ star is happy that her emotional journey got her to deliver the role effectively on screen.

‘The Girl on the Train’ is the Hindi adaptation of the best-selling book of the same name by Paula Hawkins. The book was first made into a Hollywood film starring Emily Blunt in the lead in 2016.

In the Bollywood version helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Chopra plays the eponymous girl taking the train, an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person investigation and uncovers deeper secrets.