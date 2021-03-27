Bollywood actors Paresh Rawal Image Credit: IANS

Paresh Rawal is the latest Bollywood actor to have tested positive for the coronavirus in a month that has hit the film industry hard with an exponential rise in cases affecting prominent stars.

The Bollywood veteran took to social media to inform everyone about his condition, while warning those who have been in contact with him to get tested as well.

“Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested,” Rawal tweeted.

The 65-year-old actor tested positive shortly after getting his first dose of the COVID-19 earlier this month. He had tweeted about the experience, while thanking first responders in India for their dedication.

Bollywood is currently facing a long uphill battle in its fight to return to normalcy as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on film shoots and cinematic releases.

Over the past week, several actors, namely Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, R Madhavan, Milind Soman and ‘Gully Boy’s Siddhant Chaturvedi have tested positive for the coronavirus. Kiara Advani, who walked the ramp with Aaryan last weekend at Lakme Fashion Week, had to undergo a PCR test that came back as negative, only to reportedly return for another test after shooting an advertisement with Khan.

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ has also reportedly stalled its filming with director Amit Ravindernath Sharma testing positive for the virus.

Earlier this month, the shoot of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ when director Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive for COVID-19. Not only was the shoot stalled, but lead actress Alia Bhatt also had to go into isolation considering her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor had tested positive for the virus. (Bhatt tested negative.)