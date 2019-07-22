On Wednesday, this pair will be in the UAE for a song launch for their new film Superstar

Bilal Ashraf and Mahira Khan in ‘Superstar’. Image Credit: Supplied

Pakistani actors Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf will be in Dubai on July 24 to unveil a new song from their Eid Al Adha release Superstar at Vox Cinemas in Burjuman.

The stars are expected to arrive at 4.30pm and will interact with the local press and meet select group of fans that evening.

“Dubai has a wide audience for Pakistani films and I have seen fans from across the emirates come here to watch their films. They love being entertained by Pakistani stars and so Dubai was our natural choice for this song launch,” said Arsalan Rehman, Managing Director of Parallel Lines.

The stars are on a two-day visit to the UAE and will appear at an invite-only fashion show in Bur Dubai on July 25 and visit local restaurants including Jolibee at the Deira City Centre, the day before in the evening.

‘Superstar’, directed by Ehteshamuddin of Aangan fame, will see Khan play Noori, an aspiring actress who’s in a turbulent relationship with a high-profile established star, played by Ashraf.

The trailer indicates Noori’s journey from being an obscure talent to a bonafide superstar. Her stormy relationship with Bilal’s character is another talking point of the film.