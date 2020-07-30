On his 47th birthday on Thursday, actor Sonu Sood announced 300,000 jobs for migrant worker on the job portal ‘Pravasi Rojgar’, which he launched earlier this month.
The ‘Dabangg’ actor, who has launched several initiatives to help migrant labourers of the country, made the announcement about the additional jobs on his Instagram account.
Sood posted two flyers of the employment application and shared that the jobs came with additional benefits.
“On my birthday a small initiative from my side...3 lakh jobs tied up for Pravasirojgar.com. All these will provide good wages, PF, ESI, and other benefits,” he wrote in the caption.
He further went on to thank the organisations that had partnered with him for the initiative.
“Thank you AEPC, CITI, Trident, Quesscorp, Amazon, Sodex, Urban Co, Portea, and all others for creating these opportunities with me. #AbIndiaBanegaKamyaab @pravasirojgar,” he wrote.
Sood has helped hundreds of thousands of migrants to reach their native places amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
Besides labourers, he has also helped students and other people stranded in different parts of the country.