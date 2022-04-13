A nurse working at Sonam Kapoor’s Delhi residence has been arrested in connection with the theft of jewellery and cash worth Rs20.4 million.
According to a report on NDTV, Aparna Ruth Wilson -- who was the caregiver for Sonam’s mother-in-law -- was arrested along with husband who seems to be her accomplice. The husband is reportedly an accountant in a private firm in Delhi.
“The Delhi Police Crime Branch along with a team of Special Staff Branch of the New Delhi district conducted a raid in Sarita Vihar on Tuesday night. They apprehended Wilson and her husband, both 31 years old,” a senior police offical told NDTV.
Earlier this month, it emerged that a complaint was filed by Sonam Kapoor’s in-laws alleging theft at their home in February.
“Their house is on Amrita Shergill Marg in Lutyens’ Delhi, where Anand’s parents Harish Ahuja, mother Priya Ahuja and grandmother Sarla Ahuja live. The theft incident in Sonam’s in-laws’ house took place in February,” said Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi.
A complaint was made on February 23, 2022, that there was a theft at the residence of Harish Ahuja.
“They complained that some cash and jewellery combined worth 2.4 crores was stolen. They had noticed it on February 11, 2022, but the complaint was filed on February 23, 2022. Immediately FIR was filed under section 381 IPC at Police Station Tughlaq Road and an investigation started. Teams have been formed and examination of the evidence is underway,” said the officer.