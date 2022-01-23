With COVID-19 causing further delays in the rollout of several Bollywood productions that were slated to release in December and January, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive targeting several high profile projects, including Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.
As stories circulated that the ‘Forrest Gump’ remake was pushed yet again owing to the spike in coronavirus cases in India, the lead star’s production house, which is financing the film, along with Viacom18 Studios, put out a statement to put all such rumours to rest.
“Aamir Khan Productions’ Laal Singh Chaddha’s release date stands as Baisakhi [Hindu festival], 14th April 2022, contrary to some misleading stories. We once again would like to thank everyone who has supported us in the journey of making this film,” the statement read.
‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni.
The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead and has faced several production delays on account of COVID-19. After being pushed from December to the Valentine’s Day weekend, the movie finally locked in the April date.