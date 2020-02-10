Kalki Koechlin Image Credit: IANS

Actress Kalki Koechlin took to Instagram on Sunday to share her joy about becoming a mother to a baby girl.

Sappho — who was born this Friday — is Koechlin’s first child with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg, a musician.

She posted a picture of Sappho’s footprints on a piece of paper accompanied by a thought-provoking caption that expressed her appreciation towards all the women who have undergone the painful process of bearing and birthing a child.

“Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let’s give her some space Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or C-section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal,” she wrote on social media.

The caption went on to say: “And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. “Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, a fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say it’s what one loves.” ~Sappho~ circa 600BC.”

From ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,’ ‘A Death in The Gunj’ to ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani,’ Koechlin has appeared in some of the most popular Bollywood movies in recent years. She has been active in the Indian entertainment industry since 2007.