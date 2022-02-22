‘Manto’ actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the latest Bollywood stars to own a bungalow in Mumbai and he recently shifted base to his new plush home. He spoke about his new property, designed by the actor and constructed over the last three years in an interview with a regional media publication.
Siddiqui said in Hindi: “Today my bathroom is as big as the house I once lived in. When I moved to Mumbai, I stayed in such a small place, which I shared with four other budding actors. That room was so small that if you opened the door, it hit someone’s feet, because, we all used to lay our beds on the floor when we slept there. Slowly slowly, I started sharing my room with three people, then with two, and it is only from 2005 that I started living alone.”
Siddiqui also commented about how different the huge home was in comparison to his other homes in the city. He also said he never thought he would be one of the stars who had a bungalow in the city.
Siddiqui has named the bungalow Nawab, after his father. The actor shared that he wanted his father to see his big Mumbai house but it wasn’t to be. He said, “He didn’t like the flats of Mumbai. So, I always had this thing in my mind that I would get him to a bigger place in Mumbai one day, but he passed away before that. I wish my dad could see this bungalow.”
On the work front, Siddiqui has a busy schedule in the coming months. He is currently working on the Kangana Ranaut-produced ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ and will also be seen essaying the negative lead in Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Heropanti 2’