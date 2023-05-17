Seoul: The Gucci Cruise 2024 was held on May 16 and it brought together the big names among the brand's global ambassadors.
Also making her first brand appearance since becoming Gucci's first Indian global brand ambassador was Bollywood star Alia Bhatt. She joined Harry Styles, Dakota Johnson. NewJeans Hanni, Shin Min-ah, and IU at the event.
At the grand event, Alia was spotted having fun and posing with South Korean singer IU. These photos went viral and had fans in a frenzy.
The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor made an appearance wearing a mini black dress with polka dotted cutout. She completed her look with black platform heels and a Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag, which caught everyone’s attention. The comments on the look blew up with humour surrounding the bag - it was transparent and had nothing in it.
IU opted for a sheer white printed dress, matching heels and yellow handbag.
Recently, Thai superstar Davikah Hoorne also shared a couple of adorable pictures where Alia and Davikah can be seen posing in different styles from the Gucci event.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.
Apart from that, she also has Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her kitty.