A line-up of 17 new Indian originals is headed to Netflix, including director Mira Nair’s ‘A Suitable Boy’, Abhishek Bachchan’s comedy ‘Ludo’, Radhika Apte’s thriller ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ and Vikrant Massey’s romantic comedy ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’.
‘Raat Akeli Hai’, also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aditya Srivastava and Tigmanshu Dhulia, will release on July 31, while Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ will premiere on August 12. The rest of the dates are yet to be revealed.
The six additions to Netflix films include ‘Ludo’, a comedy drama about four people whose lives collide with each other (featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and Pearle Maaney).
Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Torbaaz’ is said to be a story of transformation; ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’ is a drama about two cousins and their quest for freedom (starring Konkona Sensharma and Bhumi Pednekar).
Other titles include romantic comedy ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’ (featuring Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey) and award-winning animated romance film ‘Bombay Rose’, the first Indian animation film selected to open Venice Critics’ Week.
The line-up also includes a dysfunctional family drama ‘Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy (featuring Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar); a horror story set in a village in Punjab, ‘Kaali Khuhi’ (featuring Shabana Azmi, Satyadeep Mishra, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Riva Arora); ‘Serious Men’, a witty drama based on Manu Joseph’s novel (starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nassar, Shweta Basu Prasad); a police drama ‘Class Of ’83’ (featuring Bobby Deol, Bhupendra Jadawat, Hitesh Bhojraj and Annup Sonii) and a dark comedy ‘AK vs AK’ (starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap).
There’s also a young adult romance titled ‘Mismatch’, starring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf based on Sandhya Menon’s book ‘When Dimple Met Rishi’.
‘A Suitable Boy’, based on the critically acclaimed book by Vikram Seth (starring Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami and Ram Kapoor) will be available on Netflix globally except in the United States and Canada.
They join the line-up of upcoming series including ‘Masaba Masaba’ (starring Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta as themselves with Neil Bhoopalam); ‘Bombay Begums’, a contemporary drama (featuring Pooja Bhatt, Amruta Subhash, Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand) and a dramedy ‘Bhaag Beanie Bhaag’ (earlier titled ‘Messy’, starring Swara Bhasker, Ravi Patel, Dolly Singh and Varun Thakur).