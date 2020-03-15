Neha Dhupia Image Credit: Supplied

After being heavily trolled for her comment that seemed to defended a woman who cheated in a relationship, actress Neha Dhupia on Saturday took to social media to defend herself.

The controversy started after a recent episode of the ongoing season of ‘MTV Roadies Revolution’, wherein Dhupia, who is a gang leader, reprimanded a male contestant for slapping a woman for allegedly cheating on him with five men.

She defended the woman saying as far as cheating goes, “it’s her choice”.

Dhupia’s attitude, however, did not find favour with netizens, with many users alleging she was a “fake feminist”.

“‘Roadies’ is a show that I have been a part of for five years and enjoyed every bit of it. It takes me all over India and gives me the opportunity to team up with absolute rock stars from all parts of the country. What I do not like or accept is what is happening for more than two weeks now! Recently during one of the episodes that aired, I took a stand against violence,” she posted.

“A guy talked about his partner who cheated on him (allegedly) and in retaliation, he hit her by his own admission. What the girl did is a choice she made which is a moral choice regardless of someone, man or woman... adultery is a moral choice. Cheating is not something I stand for, and it is unfortunate that I have been misrepresented for the same... but what I do stand for is women’s safety.”

She also pointed out how trolls have affected her family members.

“Sadly, as a reaction to my opinion, I have been subjected to weeks of vitriol. One of my posts had over 56k comments! Yet I was silent but now people close to me who have nothing to do with this — my family, my friends, my co-workers and even my dad’s personal WhatsApp are being flooded with abuses and harassment. My daughter’s page is nothing less than a barrage of abuses and this is not acceptable to me,” Dhupia added.