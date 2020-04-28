Kumar had also pledged Rs250 million to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM CARES Fund

Akshay Kumar Image Credit: Instagram/akshaykumar

The Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Param Bir Singh, on Monday thanked Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar for his contribution of Rs20 million.

The police commissioner took to Twitter to thank the Bollywood superstar for his contribution.

“Mumbai Police thanks @akshaykumar for contributing Rs20 million (Dh970,455) to the Mumbai Police Foundation,” he tweeted.

“Your contribution will go a long way in safeguarding the lives of those who are committed to safeguarding the city — the men and women of Mumbai Police! #MumbaiPoliceFoundation,” the tweet further read.

The 52-year-old actor responded to the police commissioner and paid tributes to the two head constables of Mumbai Police who lost their lives fighting the highly contagious virus.

“I salute @MumbaiPolice head constables Chandrakant Pendurkar & Sandip Surve, who laid their lives fighting Corona. I have done my duty, I hope you will too. Let’s not forget we are safe and alive because of them,” Akshay Kumar tweeted.

The ‘Kesari’ actor had earlier made a contribution of Rs30 million to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to assist the making of personal protection equipment, masks, and rapid testing kits.