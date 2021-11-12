Aryan-1636716444766
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, leaves after his weekly attendance at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on November 12, 2021. Image Credit: AFP
Aryan Khan, who was recently granted bail in the drugs-on-cruise case, appeared before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai, to mark his weekly (every Friday) presence before the agency.

On November 7, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the NCB summoned Aryan Khan for questioning, however, he could not appear citing a fever.

Aryan 43-1636716441528
Aryan Khan arrives at the Narcotics Control Bureau office on November 12, 2021. Image Credit: AFP

Bombay High Court had issued a detailed bail order of Aryan Khan on October 29, which stated that he should appear before NCB every Friday and was asked to surrender his passport.

The court had asked all three bail applicants — Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmum Dhamecha — to appear before the NCB Mumbai office every Friday, between 11am to 2pm to mark their presence.

Aryan 1-1636716442907
Bombay High Court had issued a detailed bail order of Aryan Khan on October 29. Image Credit: ANI

The court granted bail to Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on October 29. Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals have been arrested so far in the case.