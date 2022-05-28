Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly received court permission to travel to Abu Dhabi to attend the upcoming IIFA Awards 2022, amid her entanglement in a money laundering case.
News agency ANI reported that “she has received the permission to travel to Abu Dhabi between May 31st to June 6th.”
Earlier in May, the Delhi Court has sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on an application moved by Fernandez seeking permission to release her passport for urgent travel abroad.
Fernandez is being investigated by the ED in a Rs2 billion (Dh95.1 million) extortion case involving alleged con man Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
She had earlier appeared before the probe agency for questioning.
Fernandez had also asked for permission to travel to Nepal and France, but it was denied.
The ED had informed the court that for Nepal, her pass to attend the particular event has been cancelled and with regards to travel to France, she has not submitted satisfactory documents and hence the ED opposed her plea.
The IIFA Awards will be held from June 3 to 4 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.