Dubai: After Cristiano Ronaldo, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is set to visit the world’s greatest show Expo 2020 Dubai. The actor, who is the co-owner of Mumbai City FC, will grace the Jubilee Stage on February 13 at 4pm for a live Q&A session with fans. The ‘Sanju’ star will interact with audiences ahead of Valentine’s Day.
Earlier this year, the 'Brahmastra' couple Alia Bhatt and Kapoor were spotted at the airport twinning in matching outfits as they jetted off for a romantic getaway for New Years at in Kenya’s Masai Mara. After the Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding, rumours are rife that Bhatt and Kapoor may tie the knot this year.