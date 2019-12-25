‘Being a vegetarian has actually been a way of life for me’

Mumbai: Actress Manushi Chhillar at the Red Carpet of 4th Lokmat Most Stylish Awards in Mumbai on Dec 18, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has been voted the Sexiest Vegetarian Personality by American animal rights organisation Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

Chhillar is a vocal advocate for vegetarianism and has expressed her views on the subject even on global platforms.

“Being a vegetarian has actually been a way of life for me. My parents were vegetarians and while they gave me the choice I never felt like I was missing on something. I’ve always been a vegetarian and have never felt like I needed to change that,” Chhillar said.

Chhillar also said that being a vegetarian has several health benefits.

“I do believe vegetarian food is extremely nutritious and has tremendous health benefits in terms of regulating cholesterol, blood pressure, among others. As an animal lover, my core is at peace with this decision and I’m happier being a vegetarian,” she added.