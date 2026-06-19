Manisha Koirala’s Thailand trip is all about peace, wellness and self-discovery

Actress offers fans a glimpse into her peaceful retreat at the Reclining Buddha temple
Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala has shared glimpses from a spiritual visit to Thailand, where she offered prayers at the Reclining Buddha temple and reflected on the importance of inner peace and staying true to oneself.
Taking to Instagram, the 'Dil Se' star posted a video from the temple and revealed that she prayed for health, peace and blessings for her loved ones.
“At the feet of the Reclining Buddha, offering prayers for health, peace, and blessings for those I love,” she wrote alongside the clip.
The video showed Koirala making offerings and spending quiet moments inside the temple. The actress appeared calm and reflective as she embraced the spiritual atmosphere during her visit.
She also shared pictures from her Thailand trip, accompanied by a heartfelt message about self-acceptance and living authentically. Encouraging people to embrace who they are, Koirala wrote, “Wherever life takes you, arrive as yourself.”
The actress, who often speaks about mindfulness and wellness, struck several poses while exploring Thailand, giving fans a glimpse into her journey towards a balanced and peaceful life.