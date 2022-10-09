After the grand success of the magnum-opus 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', the makers are all set to begin the post-production Awork for the second instalment of the film.
Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the film stars south actors Vikram, Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.
The film has collected over Rs3 billion gross worldwide in all languages.
Talking about the second part, the makers are all set to begin the post-production work of the film which was shot simultaneously with 'Ponniyin Selvan -1' unlike 'Baahubali' and 'KGF'.
The film is all set to hit the theatres in the summer of 2023. The final release date of the film is still awaited.
'Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1' was a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010.
In the film, Aishwarya could be seen in dual roles. Queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, and Mandakini Devi in the historical drama.
The big-budget spectacle was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam worldwide.