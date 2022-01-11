A man who had reportedly threatened to blow up the home of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been arrested by police in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.
Reports further state the accused, a Jitesh Thakur, allegedly came into focus when he called up the Maharashtra Police control room on January 6 with a threat to blow up several sites across Mumbai, including the actor’s residence Mannat, situated in the suburb of Bandra. Other sites the man threatened to target reportedly included the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), the Kurla railway station, and a gurdwara at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.
“We received a call from the Maharashtra police saying that a call claiming to carry terrorist attacks was made from Jabalpur. They sought our help in arresting the man. We have picked him up and have booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,” Chief Superintendent of Police Alok Sharma was quoted as saying by Leheren TV.
Jabalpur’s Additional Superintendent of Police Gopal Khandel told PTI that the Maharashtra Police shared a mobile number, based on which they arrested Thakur. Khandel revealed that the accused is a habitual drinker and has made similar hoax calls in the past as well.
Khandel added that a case was registered against Thakur on the charges of criminal intimidation, and providing false information to a public servant.
No comment has been issued by Khan following the news. The actor has reportedly been busy returning to shooting after taking a break from work while his son, Aryan Khan, was incarcerated following last October’s drugs-on-cruise bust carried out in Mumbai. After spending 28 days behind bars, Aryan was granted bail in the case.