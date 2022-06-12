Mahima Chaudhry got emotional once again as she donned a wig and joined veteran actor Anupam Kher for a new photoshoot.
The actress, who recently opened up about her battle with breast cancer, was seen getting teary-eyed once again in a new video shared by Kher featuring the duo as they posed for photos for their upcoming film ‘The Signature’.
Captioning the video, Kher wrote on Instagram: “Sometimes you gotta laugh through the tears, smile through the pain so that you can live through the sorrows!” These wonderful pics are shot by @manichintamani on the sets of #TheSignature. #MahimaAndI #AgainstAllOdds #Hero #LifeIsBeautiful [sic].”
In a video shared by Kher earlier, Chaudhry revealed how the veteran star had called her to do his film when she was undergoing chemotherapy in a hospital. She revealed that while she had been receiving calls to do web shows and films, she couldn’t say yes because she had lost her hair to the treatments. She later got emotional and said that she asked Kher if she can do his film with a wig as she has lost hair due to cancer.
As soon as Chaudhry shared her health update, fans and members of the film industry chimed into the comment section to wish her a speedy recovery.
For the unversed, Chaudhry is best known for her roles in films ‘Pardes’, ‘Daag’, ‘Dhadkan’, ‘Dil Hai Tumhaara’ and ‘Lajja’ among others.