Shatrughan Sinha and Abhishek Bachchan among those to wish the actress

Madhuri Dixit Image Credit: Supplied

Bollywood veteran star Madhuri Dixit Nene celebrated her 53rd birthday on May 15.

On her special day, there was a flood of heart-warming wishes from her fans online and fellow actors such as Shatrughan Sinha and Abhishek Bachchan.

“She has won us all with her most endearing smile in different genres of films in a career spanning almost 3 decades. She is one of the most versatile & talented actresses we have,” Sinha tweeted.

The 74-year-old star also noted that Dixit Nene is one of the most “expressive and graceful dancers.”

“May you be blessed with joyous moments, love & a peaceful life ahead. Love & regards to your beautiful family. Happy birthday,” Sinha concluded.

Meanwhile, Bachchan took to Twitter to wish the “dream girl” of Bollywood on her special day.

“Wishing you a very happy and healthy birthday Madhuri ji. All our love and respect,” the ‘Guru’ actor tweeted.