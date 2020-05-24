The song intends to bring hope and positivity in these trying times

Actress Madhuri Dixit has released her debut single ‘Candle’.

The 53-year-old star shared the music video during the Facebook live session. In the video, the star is seen singing to the song of ‘positivity.’

The video has additional clips of empty roads, and closed institutions, to indicate the impact of the ongoing coronavirus crisis across the world.

The song intends to bring hope and positivity in these trying times. The music video ends with the actor lighting a candle.

“This is dedicated to all those fighting on the frontlines. They are the real heroes today. We need to burn bright like the candles through the hurricane and emerge stronger together,” read the caption towards the end of the video.

Speaking about the new song, the actress said: “‘Candle’ showcases a glimpse of my journey so far, which has been full of surprises, struggles, celebrations and soul-searching. But the one thing that ties this journey together is love and hope that everything happens for all the right reasons.”

The live video was joined by scores of fans and was flooded with comments appreciating the music.

After treating the fans with music, the ‘Kalank’ actor spoke that the video was a complete ‘home production’ — everything was entirely shot at home.