Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene took to Instagram to share an emotional note for her younger son Ryan on his birthday.

“Can’t play with you like this anymore, can’t believe how fast have you grown up. Happy 14th birthday Ryan,” she wrote, referring to seemingly older picture where she can be seen having fun with sons Ryan and Arin.

Dixit Nene, who married US-based surgeon Shriram Madhav Nene in 1999, gave birth to Arin in 2003 and Ryan in 2005.

In an earlier interview, Dixit Nene spoke about her love for children.

“I wanted to enjoy new phases of my life. I wanted to have kids, and apart from work, I have had other dreams for myself which I wanted to fulfil. I love my sons and I wanted to spend good quality time with them during their initial years. So after giving birth to my sons, I didn’t do films,” she said.