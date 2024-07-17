Mumbai: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebration proved to be a lavish affair, attended by the who's who of the business, political, and entertainment worlds. The visuals from the wedding celebration make it one of the most memorable and magnificent events. Several politicians and eminent personalities attended the grand celebration.

Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

Shubh Aashirvaad followed the event on July 13, with a grand reception on July 14. The Ambani family also hosted a reception for the media and Reliance employees on July 15.

Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani and her husband and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani along with their family members arrive for their son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, at Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the Shubh Aashirvaad ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. They touched his feet as he gave the newlyweds his blessings.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani welcomed PM Modi and escorted him to the venue. Former President Ram Nath Kovind and his family also attended the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (centre) with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant during their 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony at Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Saturday. Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani and her husband and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani also seen. Image Credit: ANI

The video also featured politicians like Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Samajwadi Party Chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, and others. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Ajit Pawar graced the Shubh Aashirvaad ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Saturday.

Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan and family members arrive to attend the wedding. Film-maker Vidhu Vinod Chopra also seen. Image Credit: ANI

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (C) with his wife Gauri Khan (L) and daughter Suhana Khan poses as they arrives at the blessing ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, after their wedding in Mumbai on July 13, 2024.

The ceremony, attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featured luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, among others.

The UK's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, the UK's Ambassador to India Alex Ellis, and the US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti graced the occasion, among many others.

Joining Boris Johnson were other notable figures, including former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and American boxing legend Mike Tyson, both of whom were spotted arriving at a private airport in Mumbai.

American reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were also part of the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai.

The ceremony, marked by the presence of spiritual delegates, several political dignitaries, and celebrities, showcased a blend of tradition and modernity. Radhika Merchant continued to captivate throughout the festivities with her style and grace.

For her vidaai ceremony, following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika opted for a stunning sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra. The ensemble was completed with a Banarasi silk dupatta and a veil cascading into a dramatic train, creating a picture of timeless elegance.

Justin Bieber thrilled Indian fans with his recent performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony in Mumbai. Bieber shared photos and videos on Instagram. Image Credit: Justin Bieber/Instagram

Adding to her regal appearance were heirloom jewelry pieces passed down through generations, embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds. Each accessory, from the choker to the mang tika, contributed to Radhika's majestic presence on her special day.

The Ambani family hosted a Shubh Aashirvaad ceremony on July 13, marking another chapter in their lavish celebrations, with prominent personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor gracing the occasion. For the Shubh Aashirvaad look, Radhika wore a lehenga by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, who collaborated with artist Jayasri Burman to make this masterpiece for the bride.