Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza's son Izaan and sister Anam are currently on a trip to Dubai.
On Tuesday, the duo bumped into actor Salman Khan who is also currently in Dubai. The 'Wanted' actor, currently enjoying the release of his family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', jetted off to celebrate Eid with his fans.
Taking to Instagram, Sania's sister Anam dropped a video from her Dubai diaries which she captioned, "POV : 24 hours in Dubai. Recharged for a tough work week ahead."
In the video, Anam and Izaan could be seen happily posing with the 'Ready' actor in casual outfits. Khan in a black t-shirt and jeans completed his look with a cool cap, holding the ace tennis player's son close while posing for the camera.
Soon after she dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Surprised everyone for salman khan," a fan commented. Another user wrote, "Wow salman khan."
Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' arrived in theatres on Eid. However, the film not recieve great reviews from the critics and audience. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles.
In the coming months, Khan will be seen reprising his character in 'Tiger 3', which is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming actioner also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.