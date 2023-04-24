Actor Hina Khan is currently in Kashmir and is in complete awe of the beauty of the Valley.
Taking to Instagram, she dropped several mesmerising photos posing on the banks of the famous Dal Lake wearing green ethnic suit enjoying Shikara ride "This time was like a therapy, my shikara and dal lake..Eternally captivated by the rawness of this place #kashmir," she wrote.
While in the city, the ‘Bigg Boss 11’ runner up was also seen celebrating 'Eid' this time in Kashmir. Sharing her look, the star captioned her post, ''Eid Mubarak Everyone."
Khan became a household name with her role as Akshara in the popular television show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She was also a part of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2', as the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. She also participated in television reality shows like 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 8 and 'Bigg Boss 11'.