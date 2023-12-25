Mumbai: Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan dropped their first official wedding pictures on Sunday and can't stop gushing over each other.

Arbaaz Khan married make-up artist Shura Khan in an intimate nikah ceremony on Sunday at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai.

Arbaaz took to Instagram and treated fans with the pictures with his wife.

Arbaaz wore a floral bandhgala with beige trousers while matching with his bride Shura, who wore floral peach-coloured lehenga for nikah ceremony.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!""

Image Credit: arbaazkhanofficial/Instagram

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans and followers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

One of the users wrote, "Congratulations!! Wishing u guys all the love and happiness"

Another user commented, "CONGRATULATIONS.... HAPPIEST TOGETHERNESS YOU BOTH"

"Mubarak Mubarak Mubarak. Wish you both lots of love, lots of laughter and blessings on this wonderful day! ," another user commented.

The wedding festivities kicked off on Sunday afternoon. Paps, who were stationed outside the residence, captured glimpses of the guests on their cameras.

While arriving at Arpita's house, Arbaaz and Shura, who came to the residence separately, were clicked.

Arbaaz's parents, Salim Khan and Sushila Charak, aka Salma Khan, were also captured arriving at Aripta's house.

Actors Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also attended the nikah ceremony of Arbaaz and Shura.

A day before his wedding, Arbaaz attended the Mumbai Police annual event, Umang, and on the red carpet, he was teased by paparazzi about the wedding.

Raveena, who attended the ceremony with her daughter Rasha, also congratulated the couple on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena dropped a video of her dancing with Arbaaz from the sets of their upcoming film. The video also has a picture of Raveena with Shura.

A video showed Arbaaz walking the red carpet at the event and being asked by the photographers if reports of his marriage were true. He gestured at them to keep it quiet.